    Liberty Families Find Inclusivity Through Adaptive Activities

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Teams of athletes with special needs play a friendly game of tennis pickleball with the use of adaptive wheelchairs. These unique sports wheelchairs are equipped with special wheels that assist mobility on the court. The ACS EFMP Family Support office is collaborating with the NC Assistive Technology Program to host an Adaptive Recreation and Gaming Resource Fair with adaptive devices just like these wheelchairs - and much more - April 12, at the Smith Lake Recreation Center. Photo courtesy of Gloria Jinks with NCATP.

