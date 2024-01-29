Teams of athletes with special needs play a friendly game of tennis pickleball with the use of adaptive wheelchairs. These unique sports wheelchairs are equipped with special wheels that assist mobility on the court. The ACS EFMP Family Support office is collaborating with the NC Assistive Technology Program to host an Adaptive Recreation and Gaming Resource Fair with adaptive devices just like these wheelchairs - and much more - April 12, at the Smith Lake Recreation Center. Photo courtesy of Gloria Jinks with NCATP.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 13:35 Photo ID: 8217775 VIRIN: 240131-A-DL868-1001 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 664 KB Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty Families Find Inclusivity Through Adaptive Activities, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.