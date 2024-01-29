Corpsmen Farewelled from Cherry Point Clinic

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Three Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point were recognized for...... read more read more

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Three Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point were recognized for their service aboard the facility during a ceremony held Friday, January 31, 2024 as they prepared to depart for their next assignment or civilian life. Recognized with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal were Hospital Corpsman Second Class Shea Ashmore-Scianna for his service in the Patient Administration Department, Hospital Corpsman Second Class Taylor Jones for her service in the Physical Therapy Department and Hospital Corpsman Third Class Skylar Hampton for his service in the Pharmacy Department. see less | View Image Page