Three Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point were recognized for their service aboard the facility during a ceremony held Friday, January 31, 2024 as they prepared to depart for their next assignment or civilian life.



Recognized with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal were Hospital Corpsman Second Class Shea Ashmore-Scianna for his service in the Patient Administration Department, Hospital Corpsman Second Class Taylor Jones for her service in the Physical Therapy Department and Hospital Corpsman Third Class Skylar Hampton for his service in the Pharmacy Department.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 09:24 Photo ID: 8217430 VIRIN: 240131-O-KJ310-2605 Resolution: 2308x1539 Size: 1.25 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corpsmen Farewelled from Cherry Point Clinic, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.