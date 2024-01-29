Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpsmen Farewelled from Cherry Point Clinic

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Three Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point were recognized for their service aboard the facility during a ceremony held Friday, January 31, 2024 as they prepared to depart for their next assignment or civilian life.

    Recognized with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal were Hospital Corpsman Second Class Shea Ashmore-Scianna for his service in the Patient Administration Department, Hospital Corpsman Second Class Taylor Jones for her service in the Physical Therapy Department and Hospital Corpsman Third Class Skylar Hampton for his service in the Pharmacy Department.

