Adm. Mark Ferguson III (ret.) Visits USS Benfold (DDG 65)

Courtesy Photo | Adm. Mark Ferguson III (ret.), left, commissioning commanding officer aboard the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Adm. Mark Ferguson III (ret.), left, commissioning commanding officer aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), poses for a photo with Cmdr. Jonathan Hightower, commanding officer of USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a visit, Jan. 3. Benfold is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by ENS Genesis Rapalo) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 3, 2024) – Adm. (ret.) Mark Ferguson III visited the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) Jan. 3.



Ferguson served as the commanding officer of Benfold during the ship’s commissioning in 1996 and is a plank-owner. He was greeted by the current Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Jonathan Hightower. It is a rare occasion when the commissioning commanding officer has an opportunity to visit the ship they commissioned.



“It is always an honor hosting a Benfold plank owner, but it’s an even more unique privilege meeting Adm. Mark Ferguson, the commissioning commanding officer of USS Benfold,” said Cmdr. Johnathan Hightower, commanding officer of USS Benfold. “We’re both proud of how resilient she’s been after 30 years of operational excellence.”



Plank owners are individuals who were stationed on a ship at the time of the ship’s commissioning. Benfold was ordered in January of 1991, and her keel was first laid by Ingalls Shipbuilding Corporation in Pascagoula, Mississippi in September 1993. She was commissioned in March 1996.



During Benfold’s 30 years of service, it has earned back-to-back Battle Efficiency Awards, a Fleet-high six-for-six Command Excellence Awards, and won the Unit Tactics Award and Marjorie Sterrett Battleship Fund Award in 2022. In August 2023, The Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Surface Warfare Division (N96) approved extending Benfold’s service life through at least 2036.



“The hull remains largely unchanged after 30 years,” said Hightower, “but the similarities end there. Benfold has undergone every major combat modernization available to the fleet.” Inside Benfold’s Combat Information Center (CIC), there are three decades of warfighting research and development. The combat suite includes significant upgrades to warfare areas including ballistic missile defense, electronic warfare, and cyber warfare. After 34 months of Pacific Fleet sustainment, Benfold is currently undergoing a series of similar upgrades during a maintenance availability at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka.



Benfold is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. CTF 71 is responsible for the readiness, tactical and administrative responsibilities for forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers as well as any surface unit conducting independent operations in the region.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.