    Adm. Mark Ferguson III (ret.) Visits USS Benfold (DDG 65) [Image 2 of 2]

    Adm. Mark Ferguson III (ret.) Visits USS Benfold (DDG 65)

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    01.02.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Adm. Mark Ferguson III (ret.), left, commissioning commanding officer aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), poses for a photo with Cmdr. Jonathan Hightower, commanding officer of USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a visit, Jan. 3. Benfold is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by ENS Genesis Rapalo)

