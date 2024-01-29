Adm. Mark Ferguson III (ret.), left, commissioning commanding officer aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), poses for a photo with Cmdr. Jonathan Hightower, commanding officer of USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a visit, Jan. 3. Benfold is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by ENS Genesis Rapalo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.02.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 01:52 Photo ID: 8217078 VIRIN: 240131-N-EK538-1002 Resolution: 4355x2903 Size: 1.81 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Adm. Mark Ferguson III (ret.) Visits USS Benfold (DDG 65) [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.