Adm. Mark Ferguson III (ret.), left, commissioning commanding officer aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), poses for a photo with Cmdr. Jonathan Hightower, commanding officer of USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a visit, Jan. 3. Benfold is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by ENS Genesis Rapalo)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 01:52
|Photo ID:
|8217078
|VIRIN:
|240131-N-EK538-1002
|Resolution:
|4355x2903
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Adm. Mark Ferguson III (ret.) Visits USS Benfold (DDG 65) [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Adm. Mark Ferguson III (ret.) Visits USS Benfold (DDG 65)
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT