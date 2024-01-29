Black History Month 2024

Photo By Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox | February is Black History Month. It is a time of reflection and celebration as we...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox | February is Black History Month. It is a time of reflection and celebration as we honor the achievements, contributions, and history of African, Caribbean, and Black Americans. This year's theme "African Americans and the Arts," spotlights the indelible impact of Black Americans on visual and performing arts, literature, fashion, film, music, and cultural expression. As we embark on this journey of remembrance and recognition, ARSOUTH will hosts a Black History Month observance on Feb. 13 at the Blesse Auditorium. Additionally, we will shine a spotlight on the captivating stories and achievements of ARSOUTH Black Soldiers and Civilians throughout the month. Together, let's celebrate their legacies and honor their enduring contributions to our nation and beyond. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

February is Black History Month. It is a time to recognize and honor the achievements, contributions, and history of African, Caribbean, and Black Americans.



This year’s theme focuses on “African Americans and the Arts,” which highlights the Black American influence in the fields of visual and performing arts, literature, fashion, film, music, and other forms of cultural expression.



“The works of African Americans, in many instances shed light on the challenges faced by the African American/Black community,” said Lakreisha L. Johnson, U.S. Army South Director of Equal Employment Opportunity. “Art for the culture, in many ways, served and still serves as a way of preserving history as well as community empowerment.”



This month acts as a reflection of the tremendous contributions of Black Americans to our country. It is dedicated to acknowledging the significant impact that Black individuals and communities have had on the nation’s history, culture, and progress.



Much like the narrative of this country, the U.S. Army story cannot be told without reflecting on the historical achievements made by Black Americans and preserving those memories. Black Americans have served and sacrificed in every conflict in our nation’s history, with more than 248 years of honorable service.



They have built a legacy of courage and professionalism by serving with great honor and distinction, inspiring generations to come. Today, more than 190,000 Black Soldiers are currently serving our country, which accounts for about 19% of the Total Force. Additionally, 14% of the Department of the Army Civilian workforce identifies as African American or Black.



As we celebrate Black History Month, let us recognize the diversity of talent and strength within our communities, acknowledging the profound impact that African Americans have made and continue to make in every facet of our society.



“By honoring the history and triumphs of African Americans, we honor the very essence of our collective strength and commitment to excellence," said Staff Sgt. Rodrick Dixon, the U.S. Army South Chief Religious Affairs Noncommissioned Officer.



Throughout February, U.S. Army South will feature compelling stories and spotlights on Black Soldiers and Civilians, providing a platform to celebrate their achievements, resilience, and unwavering commitment to duty.