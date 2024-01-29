Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army transfers control of Mid-Range Capability to PEO Missiles and Space

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Story by Darrell Ames 

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    Redstone Arsenal, Ala. – The US Army has reassigned primary responsibility of the Mid-Range Capability from the Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office to Program Executive Office Missiles and Space. The MRC provides a land-based, ground-launched system supporting multi-domain fires against specific threats.

    “We thank the entire DoD team, as well as our joint service and industry partners, for delivering this hardware so Soldiers can begin training as quickly as possible. The MRC development from a blank piece of paper to being in the Soldier’s hands has been quick and impressive,” said Brig. Gen. Frank Lozano, Program Executive Office Missiles and Space.

    The Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office delivered Battery 1 in FY 2023. The delivery included an initial prototype MRC at the Battery Level as part of the Long-Range Fires Battalion in support of Multi-Domain Operations. The Battery consists of a Battery Operations Center, Federated Command and Control, Vertical Launch System, and the Navy’s SM-6 and Tomahawk missiles.

    The MRC achieved operational capability in 2023 upon completion of system testing, training, and delivery of the missiles. PEO MS will now conduct further prototype fabrication, fielding, future production, and lifecycle sustainment.

    US Army
    MRC
    PEO Missiles and Space
    RCCTO

