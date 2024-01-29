US Army transfers control of Mid-Range Capability to PEO Missiles and Space

The US Army has reassigned primary responsibility of the Mid-Range Capability from the Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office to Program Executive Office Missiles and Space. The MRC provides a land-based, ground-launched system supporting multi-domain fires against specific threats.

