The US Army has reassigned primary responsibility of the Mid-Range Capability from the Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office to Program Executive Office Missiles and Space. The MRC provides a land-based, ground-launched system supporting multi-domain fires against specific threats.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 18:06
|Photo ID:
|8216597
|VIRIN:
|240105-A-UG834-5685
|Resolution:
|3000x2318
|Size:
|5.96 MB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Hometown:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army transfers control of Mid-Range Capability to PEO Missiles and Space, by Darrell Ames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Army transfers control of Mid-Range Capability to PEO Missiles and Space
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT