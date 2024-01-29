Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army transfers control of Mid-Range Capability to PEO Missiles and Space

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Darrell Ames 

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    The US Army has reassigned primary responsibility of the Mid-Range Capability from the Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office to Program Executive Office Missiles and Space. The MRC provides a land-based, ground-launched system supporting multi-domain fires against specific threats.

    US Army
    MRC
    PEO Missiles and Space
    RCCTO

