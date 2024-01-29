The Force Behind the Work: Telling the Story of Blue Grass Chemical Activity - Tyrone D.

This commemorative series highlights the stories of the Blue Grass Chemical Activity workforce with personal accounts, reflections, and experiences with the sunsetting organization and its contribution to destroying the chemical weapons stockpile. This article is with Tyrone Davis, who has donned both a uniform and a tie within BGCA in a military and civilian career that has spanned nearly 30 years. His passion for his country, military, and fellow man is evident in his many roles and experiences.



The Blue Grass Chemical Activity supported the delivery of chemical munitions to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant for destruction. It was also responsible for safely and securely storing the chemical weapons stockpile at Blue Grass Army Depot. BGCAPP destroyed the last chemical weapon in storage at BGCA on July 7, 2023. On August 9, 2023, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons verified that no chemical munitions remain in storage at BGCA. BGCA now supports delivery of drained, containerized rocket warheads to BGCAPP for destruction.



Name: Tyrone Davis



Duty title: Surety Specialist



Time at BGCA: 7 years



How did you get here?: BGCA was the first time I encountered chemical munitions, and I've been a chemical soldier my whole life. It was an opportunity and a dream to come here. I was the NCOIC (Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge) from 2017-2019. When I took the uniform off and retired in 2019, I wanted to get back on-post but couldn't immediately, due to a regulation post-service. I tried the private sector, but the camaraderie and professionalism were not what I was used to in the military. So, I was patient, waited, and applied for jobs on-post, and finally got picked up as a laundry attendant. Then, I applied for my current position as a surety specialist.



Job Duties: We assist our surety officer in verifying that we are stewards of the chemical munitions. We make sure that everything is done with safe protocols, proper storage, and careful movement. It is about constantly prioritizing due diligence to ensure these warheads are safely monitored and kept without threat to the community or post. We often interact with QASAS, with an overlap in safety and environmental risk management. We deal a lot with compliance by ensuring the organization follows standards of practice and regulations. Monthly compliance checklists cover every section within BGCA; my assignment is for personal protective equipment. Using that example, I would use a checklist to ensure that protective suits are being tested monthly or before they are issued to someone in case they are needed for operations. I would really focus on the quality, condition, and function of this specific item, ensuring there are no malfunctions or holes; the same goes for the boots and gloves to ensure they've been tested properly.



Favorite Memory: I was in the Army for 25 years, three months, and 14 days as a chemical soldier. For almost my entire career, I never encountered any chemical munitions; this is why I was so excited to get an opportunity to come here to Blue Grass Chemical Activity. I knew I would finally work with chemical munitions safely, of course. My favorite memory is when I got to see the chemical munitions up close due to the nature of my job. I will never forget the first time I went inside a storage magazine. I was doing an inspection, going through an inventory of all the munitions. The munitions were made long ago, seeing what everyone had been talking about right before my eyes, being that close to history, was amazing.



Military Background: The Army was one of the best decisions of my life; I would have stayed in forever if I could. I've been to war multiple times in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Pakistan, and interacted with other countries while stationed overseas in South Korea, Japan, and Germany, as well as numerous states throughout America. The most important aspect of the military was diversity. Some of us grew up in America and never left our country or even our state. The military gave me an opportunity to meet other Americans, get outside of my comfort zone, and learn about others who are different from me. The fun times I remember were actually being deployed because there's no mom, no dad, no sisters or no brothers; it's me and whoever is there- that is my family. I view it as an honor to defend and protect our country; the military was everything I could hope for. I wish everyone could serve because freedom would have different meanings, allow for personal growth, and afford the chance to interact with people from different backgrounds.



View of BGCA's Mission: It was one of the most critical missions in the world. When these weapons were created long ago, countries sought an advantage on the battlefield; no one was thinking about the consequences down the road or the unintended effects. The mission was crucial regarding munitions because it protected the world and saved future generations from problems.



Most Enjoyable Aspect of BGCA: The people. Many of us here are from different places, bringing some fun camaraderie centered around college sports. With folks from Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, and, of course, Kentucky, there is a lot of friendly trash-talking, and sports are a big thing for many of us, we bond over that. There is a real fellowship here, and I really like that. That has not been the case everywhere I have been. This place is small enough community-wise for people to really enjoy one another, unlike a big city. Everyone knows everyone, and that's a good thing.



Plans for the Future: I would like to continue with some more years in the federal service at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama. It would be a great family decision because my oldest son just received his Master's degree in Emergency Management, and my second oldest son is working on his degree and currently works with Emergency Management for the state of Alabama. I would encourage both to think about a job with the federal government as it is one of the best places travel the world, meet diverse people, and broaden their skills.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 13:27 Story ID: 462740 Location: RICHMOND, KY, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Force Behind the Work: Telling the Story of Blue Grass Chemical Activity - Tyrone D., by MATTHEW SHARMAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.