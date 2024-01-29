Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Force Behind the Work: Telling the Story of Blue Grass Chemical Activity – Tyrone D.

    RICHMOND, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by MATTHEW SHARMAN 

    Army Chemical Materials Activity

    This commemorative series highlights the stories of the Blue Grass Chemical Activity workforce with personal accounts, reflections, and experiences with the sunsetting organization and its contribution to destroying the chemical weapons stockpile. This article is with Tyrone Davis, who has donned both a uniform and a tie within BGCA in a military and civilian career that has spanned nearly 30 years. His passion for his country, military, and fellow man is evident in his many roles and experiences.

