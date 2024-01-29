Military Shoppers' Dollars Go Further with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Courtesy Photo | As concerns about inflation and costs of living remain top of mind for consumers in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | As concerns about inflation and costs of living remain top of mind for consumers in the new year, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service provides exceptional value to military communities around the world with everyday tax-free savings and military-exclusive pricing. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – As concerns about inflation and costs of living remain top of mind for consumers in the new year, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service provides exceptional value to military communities around the world with everyday tax-free savings and military-exclusive pricing.



Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, their families, retirees and all other authorized shoppers can find name brands in categories from electronics, apparel, shoes and beauty to sporting goods, furniture and household products. The Exchange offers tax-free savings on large ticket purchase like major appliances from Home Depot, Apple, Samsung and Bose while also offering up to 20% off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price on Nike, Old Navy, Clinique, Estee Lauder and more.



Shoppers can save even more with Exchange private-label dinnerware, kitchenware and bedding from Simply Perfect or health and beauty items, baby products and toiletries from Exchange Select and apparel from JW, Passports and PBX Pro.



“No matter the economic factors in play, the Exchange delivers real savings and value to military shoppers,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “With so many benefits and ways to save, shoppers can rest easy knowing their dollars will go further at the Exchange.”



Shoppers can enjoy added savings with a MILITARY STAR® card, including 10% off at Exchange restaurants, 5 cents off per gallon at Express gas stations and other cardmember-exclusive discounts, all while earning unlimited 2% rewards.



The MILITARY STAR card, accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries, offers the second-lowest APR of all retail cards regardless of credit score, no annual, late or over-limit fees and free shipping on orders from ShopMyExchange.com and myNavyExchange.com.



With Pay Your Way plans, cardmembers can budget larger purchases with fixed monthly payments at a reduced 9.99% APR, available at three price tiers:



• 36 months for purchases from $300 to $499.99.

• 36 months or 48 months for purchases from $500-$999.99.

• 36 months, 48 months or 60 months for purchases more than $1,000.



For more information on MILITARY STAR, shoppers can visit their local Exchange or https://aafes.media/milstarpa.



Honorably discharged Veterans are eligible to shop online at ShopMyExchange.com while disabled Veterans also have in-store shopping benefits. More information on Veterans’ shopping benefits can be found at https://aafes.media/paveterans.



Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians are also eligible to shop at the Exchange both in store and online. These shoppers can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa for more info.



