Join the Army for a Day at Fort Hunter Liggett

The Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL) 80th TASS Training Center (TTC) partners with the Paso Robles Recruiting Station for the “Join the Army for a day” program to provide potential recruits a chance to visit a military installation, speak with Soldiers and ask questions. On January 27, 2024, four young adults and one parent visited FHL and had the opportunity to speak with many Soldiers and several sites.



“I started this program because most people don’t know much about the Army and this program provides the opportunity to visit a military installation, observe some training and speak with Soldiers,” said Sgt. 1st Class Jane Merkley, Paso Robles Recruiting Station, Paso Robles, California. The target audience are high school juniors and seniors, recent graduates, parents, or anyone interested in the Army.



FHL and the 80th TTC has partnered with the Paso Robles Recruiting Station since December 2023.



“The Army School System Training Center is very honored to host potential military recruits for our nation,” said Maj. Donna Tobin, Officer in Charge of the FHL 80th TTC. “Our objective is to assist the potential recruits with a positive experience to assist with their plans to join the military. When I joined the military after high school, I never visited a military installation and didn’t know about all the support services available.”



The potential recruits had the chance to engage with Army engineers and military police during their visit to FHL. They visited the Army engineers training site, spoke with several Soldiers about that career field and even got to sit in several heavy equipment. They also got to use the heavy equipment simulators which provides realistic training to Soldiers prior to operating the real equipment. They even participated in the military police riot control training learning the proper way to hold shields and crowd control tactics.



The group received a tour through one of the newest barracks at FHL which includes space to sleep, relax and do laundry. They got a special treat to have lunch with the Fort Hunter Liggett Commander Col. Stephen Trotter and his wife at the installation Dining Facility.



“I enjoyed speaking with the young adults to provide them with some insights from my own experiences,” said FHL Commander Col. Stephen Trotter. “My wife also enjoyed talking with the parent as both a spouse and mother of a son who is an Army ROTC cadet. I commend them for taking the initiative to visit and see what the Army is about.”



“I had a lot of fun,” said Hayden Jordan, “I think I’ve found my job for the next 20 years.” He said the diverse job opportunities and benefits are the big motivators for enlisting.



Watch the video of the January 27th event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7zyZj0lwQ40



If you or someone you know is interested in this program, contact the Paso Robles Recruiting Station at (805) 536-3097.