    LVIS gate reopens to POV traffic

    Photo By Senior Airman Madelyn Keech | A sign at the entry of the Large Vehicle Inspection Site (LVIS) gate designates lanes...... read more read more

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.30.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – The Large Vehicle Inspection Site gate will reopen to personally owned vehicles during specific hours on weekdays at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 5, 2024.

    The gate will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for POV traffic Monday-Friday, and will be closed on weekends, as well as U.S. and German holidays.

    Drivers of POVs are required to use the left lane when entering the base, as the right lane is for commercial vehicle use only.

    To determine the best options for base access while balancing safety and security, the LVIS gate will be reopened to privately-owned vehicles under a 90-day observation period. After the observation period, the commander will solicit input from leadership across the base to determine adjustments to operating hours and procedures as needed.

    Commuters are reminded to exercise caution while using the LVIS gate, as the access road between L369 and the gate will also be used by large commercial vehicles.

    Due to this, the traffic safety working group has deemed the gate unsafe for pedestrians, to include bicycles, and they will not be permitted to use the LVIS gate at this time.

    “A traffic survey was completed by the 86th Security Forces Squadron, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron and 86th Airlift Wing safety office which showed there are traffic safety concerns for bicyclists and motorists on this [access] road,” said Master Sgt. Patrick Klein, 86th SFS installation security section chief.

    While the LVIS gate will help alleviate traffic congestion, commuters should consider additional entry points such as the ROBMC gate, which typically has about six lanes open during peak hours to accommodate additional traffic.

    “We understand that there is a convenience for people who may want to use the LVIS Gate, but we would like to highlight that the ROBMC Gate is an amazing entrance area for personnel,” Klein said.

    On average, it takes between one and three minutes to enter the base through the ROBMC gate, while it can take up to 30 minutes to enter through the West gate during peak hours, he explained.

    For inquiries from the media, please contact 86th AW Public Affairs via phone at +49 6371 47 2458 or +49 172 815 2739, or via email at 86aw.pa@us.af.mil.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 02:35
    Story ID: 462700
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LVIS gate reopens to POV traffic, by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

