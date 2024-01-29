LVIS gate reopens to POV traffic

A sign at the entry of the Large Vehicle Inspection Site (LVIS) gate designates lanes for privately-owned and commercial vehicles at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2024. The LVIS gate will be reopened Feb. 5, 2024, to POV traffic from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

