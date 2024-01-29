Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LVIS gate reopens to POV traffic

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A sign at the entry of the Large Vehicle Inspection Site (LVIS) gate designates lanes for privately-owned and commercial vehicles at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2024. The LVIS gate will be reopened Feb. 5, 2024, to POV traffic from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
