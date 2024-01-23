Cambridge Native Serves aboard USS Mobile (LCS 26)

SINGAPORE (Dec. 22, 2023) – Beaming with positivity, Culinary Specialist Third Class (CS3) Jaeleigh Labish, from Cambridge, Ohio, is serving the U.S. Navy aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26), homeported out of San Diego.

Culinary Specialists are the bread and butter of the Navy, playing an important role in any ship they are assigned to.

“A lot of people look forward to the meals. It’s their time to decompress from their job and take a break,” said Labish. “We put a lot of effort and care in the meals we make for the crew because of that.”

No matter the culture, no matter the location, food always seems to bring people together.

“It’s more than the food itself, it’s the socialization that food brings and even building up the strength to get you through the day.” Labish said, smiling brightly.

Culinary Specialists will host ice cream socials, heritage meals and sometimes special birthday meals for Sailors.

“As a CS, you have to realize that you have a lot of control when it comes to the aid of boosting morale on the ship,” Labish remarked.

Labish’s own morale is boosted by interacting with local communities when the ship enters various ports on deployment. She stated that her most meaningful Navy experience was participating in multiple community relations events.

“It was interesting to see how the Navy interacts with different countries,” Labish said. “I have a lot of pride in my job and knowing that I’m doing something good, not just for myself, but for others around the world through the Navy,”

Labish will soon reach the end of a four year contract in the Navy and plans to transition into a career focusing on law enforcement after earning her degree.

Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS integrates with joint, combined, manned, and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence missions around the globe.

Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2023 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 Location: SG