    SINGAPORE

    12.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriela Isaza 

    NR NPASE Midwest

    SINGAPORE (Dec. 29, 2023) -- Culinary Specialists 3rd Class Jaeleigh Labish, from Cambridge, Ohio, serves food to Sailors aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26). Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance the interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriela Isaza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 22:19
    Photo ID: 8215066
    VIRIN: 231222-N-SW214-2001
    Resolution: 876x1205
    Size: 129.88 KB
    Location: SG
    Hometown: CAMBRIDGE, OH, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cambridge Native Serves aboard USS Mobile (LCS 26), by PO2 Gabriela Isaza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Culinary Specialist
    Ohio
    Cambridge
    USS Mobile
    DESRON 7
    LCS 26

