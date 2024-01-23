SINGAPORE (Dec. 29, 2023) -- Culinary Specialists 3rd Class Jaeleigh Labish, from Cambridge, Ohio, serves food to Sailors aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26). Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance the interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriela Isaza)
This work, Cambridge Native Serves aboard USS Mobile (LCS 26), by PO2 Gabriela Isaza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
