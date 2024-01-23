Cambridge Native Serves aboard USS Mobile (LCS 26)

SINGAPORE (Dec. 29, 2023) -- Culinary Specialists 3rd Class Jaeleigh Labish, from Cambridge, Ohio, serves food to Sailors aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26). Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance the interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriela Isaza)

