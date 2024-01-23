Army offers $5,000 incentive to would be recruiters

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer joined senior leaders of the U.S. Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer joined senior leaders of the U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College and the U.S. Army Recruiting Command at a Dec. 21 ceremony at Olive Theater, Fort Knox, Kentucky, to honor the newest members of the recruiting force. (U.S. Army photo/Sgt. 1st Class David Camacho) see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. – Regular Army and United States Army Reserve (Active Guard Reserve) noncommissioned officers who volunteer and are selected to serve as Army recruiters may be eligible to collect a one-time lump sum payment of $5,000 under a recruiting duty volunteer assignment incentive announced in recently released MILPER message.



Soldiers currently serving Department of the Army Selected Recruiter, or DASRs, or 79R are not eligible for the incentive.



Among the eligibility requirements, Soldiers must report to the Army Recruiting College (ARC) before 31 March 2024 and successfully graduate; complete the Advanced Training Program, or ATP, within the first 120 days of assignment to a recruiting station; receive a satisfactory ATP quality score from the New Recruiting NCO Board; be in good standing and not flagged for adverse action under AR 600-8-2 and meet Army standards for retention outlined in AR 601-280 at the time of payment.



Once all requirements are met, Soldiers will execute a written agreement specifying they meet all the requirements and agree to accept the $5,000 lump sum to serve as a detailed recruiter for 36 months to qualify for the program.



For more information on how to apply for the Recruiting Duty Volunteer Assignment Program, visit https://www.hrc.army.mil/content/27505 or consult MILPER Message 24-024 that can be found at https://www.hrc.army.mil/Milper/24-024.