    Army offers $5,000 incentive to would be recruiters

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer joined senior leaders of the U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College and the U.S. Army Recruiting Command at a Dec. 21 ceremony at Olive Theater, Fort Knox, Kentucky, to honor the newest members of the recruiting force. (U.S. Army photo/Sgt. 1st Class David Camacho)

    promotion
    incentive
    U.S. Army
    Recruiting

