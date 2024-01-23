Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer joined senior leaders of the U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College and the U.S. Army Recruiting Command at a Dec. 21 ceremony at Olive Theater, Fort Knox, Kentucky, to honor the newest members of the recruiting force. (U.S. Army photo/Sgt. 1st Class David Camacho)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2023 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 10:30 Photo ID: 8213973 VIRIN: 231221-A-N1234-1001 Resolution: 2000x1333 Size: 580.34 KB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army offers $5,000 incentive to would be recruiters, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.