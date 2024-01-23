Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer joined senior leaders of the U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College and the U.S. Army Recruiting Command at a Dec. 21 ceremony at Olive Theater, Fort Knox, Kentucky, to honor the newest members of the recruiting force. (U.S. Army photo/Sgt. 1st Class David Camacho)
|12.21.2023
|01.29.2024 10:30
|8213973
|231221-A-N1234-1001
|2000x1333
|580.34 KB
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|2
|0
Army offers $5,000 incentive to would be recruiters
