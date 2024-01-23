USAG Humphreys shows appreciation to Korea Tourism Organization

Photo By Monica K. Guthrie | Col. Ryan Workman, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys (right), poses for a...... read more read more Photo By Monica K. Guthrie | Col. Ryan Workman, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys (right), poses for a photo with Kim Jeong-ah, director of the Korea Tourism Organization Daejeon Chungnam branch, during a presentation, Jan. 19, where Kim was presented a plaque of appreciation. More than 600 U.S. military personnel and their families participated in the nine tours which took place from April to October. The tours included visits to popular tourist destinations such as Taean-gun, as well as hidden tourist attractions that are not well known to foreigners, such as Cheongyang-gun and Geumsan-si. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea -- The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander, Col. Ryan Workman, presented a plaque of appreciation to Kim Jeong-ah, director of the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) Daejeon and Chungnam branch, during a meeting Jan. 19.



Workman expressed his gratitude for the successful completion of the Korean-culture tours in 2023.



The installation and KTO signed a memorandum of understanding in June of 2023, commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance and launching the ‘K-Culture Tour’ program. The program allowed U.S. military personnel stationed in Humphreys and their families to experience Korea's attractions and cultural heritage. Tours were led by KTO in coordination with the Humphreys Public Affairs Office.



More than 600 U.S. military personnel and their families participated in the nine tours which took place from April to October. The tours included visits to popular tourist destinations such as Taean-gun, as well as hidden tourist attractions that are not well known to foreigners, such as Cheongyang-gun and Geumsan-si. In addition, they were introduced to various traditional elements of Korean culture, such as the hanbok (traditional Korean dress), hanok (traditional Korean living), as well as making Korean food, makgeolli, and rice cakes.



“One of our goals at Camp Humphreys is to enable our Soldiers, civilians, and the families to experience the Korea culture during their tour here,” said Workman. "The Korea Tourism Organization has played an important role in helping us do that over the past several months, and we hope to continue our relationship in this new year.”