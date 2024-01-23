Col. Ryan Workman, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys (right), poses for a photo with Kim Jeong-ah, director of the Korea Tourism Organization Daejeon Chungnam branch, during a presentation, Jan. 19, where Kim was presented a plaque of appreciation. More than 600 U.S. military personnel and their families participated in the nine tours which took place from April to October. The tours included visits to popular tourist destinations such as Taean-gun, as well as hidden tourist attractions that are not well known to foreigners, such as Cheongyang-gun and Geumsan-si. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)
USAG Humphreys shows appreciation to Korea Tourism Organization
