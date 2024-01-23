Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Humphreys shows appreciation to Korea Tourism Organization

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Monica K. Guthrie 

    USAG Humphreys

    Col. Ryan Workman, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys (right), poses for a photo with Kim Jeong-ah, director of the Korea Tourism Organization Daejeon Chungnam branch, during a presentation, Jan. 19, where Kim was presented a plaque of appreciation. More than 600 U.S. military personnel and their families participated in the nine tours which took place from April to October. The tours included visits to popular tourist destinations such as Taean-gun, as well as hidden tourist attractions that are not well known to foreigners, such as Cheongyang-gun and Geumsan-si. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 21:15
    This work, USAG Humphreys shows appreciation to Korea Tourism Organization, by Monica K. Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Humphreys
    Camp Humphreys
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P
    Korean Tourism Organization

