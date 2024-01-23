Top Airman selected as new AFMC Command Chief

Courtesy Photo | Chief Master Sgt. James (Bill) E. Fitch II will become the new AFMC Command Chief...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Chief Master Sgt. James (Bill) E. Fitch II will become the new AFMC Command Chief Master Sergeant see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- A top-performing, 28-year Airman was selected to fill the senior enlisted position at the Air Force Materiel Command.



Chief Master Sgt. James (Bill) E. Fitch II will become the new AFMC Command Chief Master Sergeant, succeeding Chief Master Sgt. David A. Flosi, who will assume the position of Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force in March.



“We’re looking forward to having Chief Fitch join our leadership team,” said Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, AFMC Commander. “He has a stellar career record and is well versed in our command, with leadership experience at both the Air Force Research Laboratory and Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. He’ll be a great asset to our team as we tackle the challenges ahead.”



Fitch has served in command chief roles continuously since 2016, including time as the senior enlisted advisor at two AFMC centers, multiple wings, and deployed locations. His deployments include Operations SOUTHERN WATCH, NORTHERN WATCH, DESERT FOX, ALLIED FORCE, ENDURING FREEDOM, IRAQI FREEDOM, JOINT GUARDIAN, and INHERENT RESOLVE.



Fitch entered the Air Force in Nov. 1995 as enlisted aircrew. He has served as an Evaluator and Instructor Boom operator with over 3,600 hours in the KC-135R/T aircraft. His assignments span U.S. and overseas locations, including bases in North Dakota, Texas, the United Kingdom, Washington, Hawaii, Maryland, New Jersey, and Ohio.



Fitch has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach, Florida, and an Associate Degree in Aviation Operations from the Community College of the Air Force.



“I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve the outstanding uniformed and civilian Airmen across AFMC,” said Fitch. “I look forward to learning more about all you do and advocating for your needs as you continue to power the world’s greatest Air Force.”



Read his full bio at https://www.aflcmc.af.mil/WELCOME/Leadership/Display/Article/3411781/command-chief-master-sergeant-james-e-fitch-ii/.