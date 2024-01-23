Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sgt. James E. Fitch II

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Chief Master Sgt. James (Bill) E. Fitch II will become the new AFMC Command Chief Master Sergeant

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.27.2024 08:12
    Photo ID: 8213023
    VIRIN: 240126-F-ZX999-1001
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 490.2 KB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Top Airman selected as new AFMC Command Chief

    USAF

