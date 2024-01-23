Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colombia Joins Combined Maritime Forces in Middle East as 41st Member

    Graphic illustration of the flag of Colombia and the Combined Maritime Forces logo

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    01.27.2024

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    MANAMA, Bahrain - Combined Maritime Forces welcomed Colombia as the 41st member of the world's largest maritime security partnership, Jan 21.

    "It is a privilege to have Colombia as an official part of CMF," said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, CMF commander. "We welcome the Colombians in the largest international naval coalition, dedicated to maritime security and stability in the Middle East, and protecting some of the world's most important waterways. I look forward to sharing our experiences and being 'Ready Together' with our new partners."

    CMF is comprised of a headquarters staff and five combined task forces focusing on defeating terrorism, preventing piracy, encouraging regional cooperation, and promoting a safe maritime environment. The naval partnership upholds the international rules-based order by supporting security and stability across 3.2 million square miles of water encompassing some of the world's most important shipping lanes.

