Colombia Joins Combined Maritime Forces in Middle East as 41st Member

MANAMA, Bahrain - Combined Maritime Forces welcomed Colombia as the 41st member of the world's largest maritime security partnership, Jan 21.



"It is a privilege to have Colombia as an official part of CMF," said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, CMF commander. "We welcome the Colombians in the largest international naval coalition, dedicated to maritime security and stability in the Middle East, and protecting some of the world's most important waterways. I look forward to sharing our experiences and being 'Ready Together' with our new partners."



CMF is comprised of a headquarters staff and five combined task forces focusing on defeating terrorism, preventing piracy, encouraging regional cooperation, and promoting a safe maritime environment. The naval partnership upholds the international rules-based order by supporting security and stability across 3.2 million square miles of water encompassing some of the world's most important shipping lanes.

