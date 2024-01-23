Graphic illustration of the flag of Colombia and the Combined Maritime Forces logo. CMF welcomed Colombia, Jan. 21th, as the 41th member of the world’s largest maritime security partnership. (Graphic illustration by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2024 07:16
|Photo ID:
|8213006
|VIRIN:
|240127-N-NO146-1001
|Resolution:
|9999x5000
|Size:
|3.96 MB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Colombia Joins Combined Maritime Forces in Middle East as 41st Member, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Colombia Joins Combined Maritime Forces in Middle East as 41st Member
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT