1st Air Force Commander Visits Colorado National Guard’s 140th Wing

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region – 1st Air Force (Air Forces Northern and Air Forces Space) commander, visited the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, Buckley Space Force Base, Aurora, Colorado, Nov. 30, 2023.



1st Air Force is responsible for ensuring the air sovereignty and air defense of the continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It is one of four numbered air forces assigned to Air Combat Command, the major command for the 140th Wing.



Nordhaus assumed command of 1st Air Force in March 2023, making this his inaugural visit to BSFB. Nordhaus engaged in meetings with unit leadership, toured critical facilities, and met with mission-essential Citizen Airmen on duty in the 140th Wing’s North American Aerospace Defense Command Aerospace Control Alert section, Operations Group, and Command Post.



140th alert F-16 Vipers have supported the ACA mission since Sept. 11, 2001, operating 24/7 while providing NORAD a means to request air assistance for security patrols quickly or to react to potential airborne threats and aggression. Aircraft, aircrew and launch personnel diligently ensure the immediate capability to respond to potential airborne threat.



As the 140th Wing stands ready to respond as necessary, the need for innovation is of utmost importance. The 140th Wing currently flies the F-16 Viper but is eager to upgrade to a newer aircraft as the airframe’s retirement looms in the near future.



“The Colorado Air National Guard carries forth a century-long legacy of aviation,” 140th Wing Commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremiah “Weed” Tucker said. “We fully intend to carry that legacy forward through the modernization of our fleet, while continuing to defend the nation, 24/7/365.”



Nordhaus recognized and commended select superior performers for their contributions to the 140th Wing’s mission success.



“The Colorado National Guard does an amazing job every day protecting our nation and I know if called upon they’re always ready to be first to defend and respond within our homeland,” Nordhaus said.

