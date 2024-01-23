Innovative Energy-efficiency Grant Winner

MARINE CORPS INSTALLATIONS PACIFIC, OKINAWA, Japan —The Marine Corps Base Camp Butler Energy Team was awarded the Assisting Federal Facilities with Energy Conservation Technologies (AFFECT) grant with their proposal for a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Energy Conservation Measure (ECM) on January 17, 2024. The team is planning to utilize this grant for the BESS ECM, in conjunction with a proposed solar panel and microgrid control system, in order to collectively ensure energy resilience and security for critical facilities on Camp Courtney for up to 14 days. The proposed system would utilize the solar panels to charge the batteries, which would then store the energy for critical functions in times of need.

The AFFECT program provides funding to federal agencies to help meet energy- and water-related goals by identifying affordable solutions, facilitating public-private partnerships, and leveraging best practices to promote energy leadership. Federal agencies use this funding to make energy and water efficiency upgrades to new and existing federal buildings.

The proposal submitted by the MCBB Energy Team was one of four Department of Navy winners. “The MCBB Energy Team is grateful to the Department of Energy for considering our proposal,” said Ms. Bernadette Brown, Deputy Assistant Chief of Staff for Facilities Engineering. “We are excited for the capabilities this grant will allow in furthering our energy resiliency.” Due to its overseas location, great importance is placed on energy resilience and the enabling of immediate threat response and uninterrupted critical functions, with minimal reliance on external energy sources.

For further information, please e-mail the Marine Corps Installations Pacific Communication Strategy and Operations office at MCIPAC_Media@usmc.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.25.2024 18:42 Story ID: 462472 Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Innovative Energy-efficiency Grant Winner, by 2LT Kelsey Enlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.