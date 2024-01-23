Philadelphia Flyers Honor DCSA Security Manager as Hometown Hero - Military Service, Current DCSA Position Cited

Photo By John Joyce | Reggie Szatny – holding the military-style hockey jersey – is honored as a...... read more read more Photo By John Joyce | Reggie Szatny – holding the military-style hockey jersey – is honored as a Hometown Hero at a Philadelphia Flyers versus Buffalo Sabres hockey game. Fans attending the game in person and via national broadcast listened to his military accomplishments and current Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency position as Eastern Regional Security manager announced at the Nov. 1, 2023 ceremony. Standing to Szatney’s right are his wife, Jessika and their children – daughters Mackenzie, Riley and son, Zyler. On his left is Bob Kelly, a member of the famous ‘Broad Street Bullies’ who helped lead the Flyers to their two consecutive Stanley Cup championships in 1974 and 1975, who just presented the custom Flyers jersey to Szatny. see less | View Image Page

PHILADELPHIA – Jessika Szatny was taken by surprise when the Jumbotron kinetically displayed her wedding day picture via 6,601 square feet of 4K LED video technology above the Philadelphia Flyers hockey rink.



She was among tens of thousands of hockey fans viewing pictures of her husband, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) Eastern Regional Security Manager Reggie Szatny, while he was deployed as an active-duty U.S. Army soldier with the 1st Cavalry Division’s Iron Horse Brigade in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.



What’s more, the fans attending the Philadelphia Flyers versus Buffalo Sabres hockey game in person and via national broadcast from the Wells Fargo Center listened with the Szatnys as an announcer cited Reggie’s military accomplishments and current DCSA position while honoring him as a Philadelphia Flyers Hometown Hero on Nov. 1, 2023.



The picture of the couple on their wedding day with Reggie in military dress uniform was a photo he provided to the Flyers in response to the Hometown Hero surprise Jessika set in motion when nominating her husband for the program unbeknownst to him.



“I felt so proud of Reggie’s dedication and service to his country put out there on the Jumbotron while his entire service career and awards were announced,” she said. “It was really exciting to be there and to be a part of that with him. I was just extremely proud of him and everything that he has done.”



As season ticket holders, the couple would see a Hometown Hero – usually a National Guard or military reserve veteran – honored during every game. Jessika began thinking about nominating her husband who was medically retired in 2016 after fourteen-and-a-half years of active-duty service.



“I started thinking about all the things that he has done – the awards he earned, everything in his career – and wanted to nominate him.”



One day, Jessika furtively submitted the nomination via the Flyers Hometown Hero online nomination page. A year-and-a-half later, she decided to renominate Reggie for the program and was about to do so, but it wasn’t necessary.



“I received a phone call out of the blue from the Flyers with the news that Reggie was selected to be the next Hometown Hero,” said Jessika. “I was super, super surprised since my nomination was submitted so long ago and at the same time, very excited because I wanted to see him recognized in front of many people for everything that he's done.”



Jessika kept the good news under wraps, but the Flyers eventually contacted Reggie, which included a request for pictures.



“When I saw an e-mail from the Flyers about my selection due to the Jessika’s nomination, it made me so proud that she did that,” said Reggie. “The event was also amazing for my children. It was the first important thing for them regarding my service since they were never able to experience too much when I was in the military. It was a fantastic culmination of my whole career.”



Reggie, Jessika and their children – daughters Mackenzie, Riley and son, Zyler – gathered together during the ceremony as the moderator announced their names, including the oldest son, Reggie III, who was not in attendance. Reggie’s bio was highlighted for the audience as they became acquainted with the Flyers Hometown Hero, his family, and service throughout his military career.



“Sergeant First Class Reggie Szatny is originally from the Fishtown/Kensington section of Philadelphia and grew up in Pine Hill, N.J. He joined the U.S. Army at the age of 31 to serve his country after the events of 9/11 in May 2002 as an Army Communications specialist, first stationed in Landstuhl, Germany,” said the announcer, who cited Szatny’s awards, which included two Meritorious Service Medals, four Army Commendation Medals, an Army Achievement Medal, a Meritorious Unit Commendation, an Iraq Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.



At that point, the Flyers’ ambassador of hockey Bob Kelly, a member of the famous ‘Broad Street Bullies’ who helped lead the Flyers to their two consecutive Stanley Cup championships in 1974 and 1975, presented a custom Flyers military-style jersey to Reggie.



As the family walked back to their seats to watch the remainder of the game, Reggie heard social media notification pings from his cell phone, one after another.



“I have a very unique name that people remember,” he explained in reference to people he did not see or communicate with since high school who were watching the game and looked him up to touch base and say congratulations.



“He was getting messages saying – ‘Hey, I saw you. Oh my gosh, congratulations, well deserved’ – from so many people,” said Jessika.



“Some of my co-workers were like, “I saw your husband getting recognized last night and that was so awesome. Please tell him, ‘Thank you for his service’ for us.”



The Flyers Hometown Hero program was developed to recognize local (Philadelphia metro area) men and women who are serving or have served in the past 10 years with one of the nation’s five armed forces.