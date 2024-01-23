Fort Liberty crushes ICE year after year

Photo By Jacqueline Hill | Fort Liberty garrison achieved a 95% satisfaction rating, with nearly 30 thousand...... read more read more Photo By Jacqueline Hill | Fort Liberty garrison achieved a 95% satisfaction rating, with nearly 30 thousand Interactive Customer Evaluation comment cards submitted for fiscal year 2023. As the largest installation by population, Fort Liberty consistently receives a satisfaction rating of 95% or higher, which is well above Installation Management Command’s 90% requirement. see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Fort Liberty garrison achieved a 95% satisfaction rating, with nearly 30 thousand Interactive Customer Evaluation comment cards submitted for fiscal year 2023.

As the largest installation by population, Fort Liberty consistently receives a satisfaction rating of 95% or higher, which is well above Installation Management Command’s 90% requirement.

“It’s good to know the hard work of the employees is making a positive impact,” said Deputy Garrison Commander Kevin Griess. “And, while we don’t always hit the mark, we make sure to learn from the experience, and develop mitigation measures and improvement plans.”

The three top directorates were the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, which received over 60% of the total comment cards, with a 98% satisfaction rating; the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, with a 99% satisfaction rating and the Public Affairs Office with a 97% satisfaction rating.

The ICE system often recognizes employees within the garrison who frequently go the extra mile and make Fort Liberty a great place to live.

According to Edward Milligan, the PAIO representative who oversees ICE reporting, the system identifies issues and concerns that ultimately improves the overall service and customer satisfaction.

“We try to make the ICE program a force multiplier through customer feedback,” said Milligan. “We’re always looking at how we can do things better.”

Department of the Army Photographer Steven Frith was the most recognized employee in ICE during fiscal year 2023. Frith received countless submissions highlighting his outstanding customer service and dedication to his craft.

One such example was received for Steve Frith at Studio 3. He was professional, helpful, and knowledgeable, assisting with short-notice cancellations and providing clear instructions on photo confirmation or rejection.

In addition to Frith, listed below are several more employees deserving of recognition, along with comments made through ICE.

Stacy Williams, Army Community Service, Relocation Readiness Program Specialist: Ms. Stacy R. Williams at ACS BLDG provided professional assistance for family members, saving thousands of dollars on citizenship applications. She deserves recognition for her contributions and support for the Army.

Raymond (Ray) Laverenz, DFMWR Ryder Golf Course Assistant Business Manager: Mr. Raymond Laverenz demonstrated expertise and skills in assisting Ryder Golf Course with their annual resale disinterested inventory. His organization, patience, and respectfulness were appreciated. Recognition should be given to employees who go above and beyond in education and competence.

Tonnica Tucker, Resource Management Office Customer Service Representative: Ms. Tonnica Tucker has been invaluable in assisting with payroll issues, providing detailed explanations and addressing concerns promptly.

Telesha Jones, Directorate of Human Resources Main ID Card Facility Human Resources Assistant: Ms. Jones was instrumental in renewing my son's dependent ID card, navigating college requirements, and assisting my wife and daughter in the process.

Department of Emergency Services Fire Prevention Team: The Fire Prevention Department provided invaluable assistance with our class project on suppression systems. Inspector Scott and Chief Maloof were helpful in providing regulation information and answering questions. The department's commitment to helping and building relationships between fire prevention, American Military University, and the 83d CA BN was commendable.

Garvey Lowery, DPW Soldier Support Center Manager: Mr. Garvey Lowery deserves recognition and a bonus for his hard work in beautifying the Soldier Support Center, including removing trees, fences, and washing pavement.

DPW would also like to recognize Amber Smiley, Corvias Resident Manager for Hammond Hills and Nijmegen Housing Areas, for her consistent efforts to respond to ICE comment cards in a timely, professional and dignified manner. Smiley provides a positive resident experience for service members and their Families.

“The garrison team is constantly working toward providing a positive experience for the Soldiers and their Families,” said Griess. “Thank you to those who submitted comment cards over the past year, and we look forward to more comments in 2024.”

Fort Liberty ICE comments can be submitted at https://ice.disa.mil/index.cfm?fa=site&site_id=249&dep=DoD.