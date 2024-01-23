Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Liberty crushes ICE year after year

    Fort Liberty crushes ICE year after year

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Jacqueline Hill 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Fort Liberty garrison achieved a 95% satisfaction rating, with nearly 30 thousand Interactive Customer Evaluation comment cards submitted for fiscal year 2023.
    As the largest installation by population, Fort Liberty consistently receives a satisfaction rating of 95% or higher, which is well above Installation Management Command’s 90% requirement.

    Fort Liberty crushes ICE year after year

