Fort Liberty crushes ICE year after year

Fort Liberty garrison achieved a 95% satisfaction rating, with nearly 30 thousand Interactive Customer Evaluation comment cards submitted for fiscal year 2023.

As the largest installation by population, Fort Liberty consistently receives a satisfaction rating of 95% or higher, which is well above Installation Management Command’s 90% requirement.

