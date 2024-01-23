Fort Liberty crushes ICE year after year

Fort Liberty garrison achieved a 95% satisfaction rating, with nearly 30 thousand Interactive Customer Evaluation comment cards submitted for fiscal year 2023.
As the largest installation by population, Fort Liberty consistently receives a satisfaction rating of 95% or higher, which is well above Installation Management Command’s 90% requirement.
