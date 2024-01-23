413th CSB tests readiness while providing contracting support to Pacific

Courtesy Photo | Maj. John Greenman (413th CSB) conducts a detailed operations plan brief to Col....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. John Greenman (413th CSB) conducts a detailed operations plan brief to Col. Anthony Rogers and Army Contracting Command Operations Directorate members conducting External Evaluation 2.0 on the 413th Contracting support Brigade Jan. 23 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Greenman is a contracting officer with the 413th CSB, and Rogers is the 411th CSB commander. see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii (Jan. 25, 2024) – Members of the 413th Contracting Support Brigade assessed their ability to provide support throughout the Indo-Pacific region while exercising their readiness posture in an Army Contracting Command External Evaluation that concluded Jan. 24 here.



The ACC External Evaluation 2.0 measured the 413th CSB’s training proficiency while testing the unit’s command and control, communications, movement and operations in a simulated environment.



External Evaluation 2.0 also evaluates how contracting support brigades and battalions set the battlefield for Army units to succeed. The 413th CSB staff underscored the brigade’s proficiency in the military decision making process and its ability to execute its wartime mission. The brigade staff navigated through all seven MDMP steps for fiscal 2025 U.S. Army Pacific Pathways Support, which was used as the External Evaluation 2.0 concept.



A notable innovation used by the 413th CSB in EXEVAL 2.0 was the integration of Microsoft Teams as a platform for knowledge management. This approach marked a significant departure from the conventional on-site EXEVAL for evaluation events, allowing the brigade to leverage Microsoft Teams to conduct briefings, record specific evaluation events, and retain products. To supplement the virtual components of the exercise, elements of the 411th CSB based in South Korea and ACC Operations Directorate traveled to Hawaii for four days to observe and evaluate distinct battle rhythm events firsthand, confirming the 413th CSB's abilities to execute mission essential tasks successfully.



“The External Evaluation 2.0 was a realistic evaluation that measured the CSB's planning

capabilities and readiness, ensuring responsive contracting support for FY25

Pathways Rehearsals that will enhance theater interior lines,” said Col. Jason Miles, the 413th CSB commander.



The men and women of the 413th CSB plan, synchronize and execute theater support contracting across the U.S. Army Pacific region. In addition, brigade members provide expeditionary contracting support to joint forces across the Pacific.



