Maj. John Greenman (413th CSB) conducts a detailed operations plan brief to Col. Anthony Rogers and Army Contracting Command Operations Directorate members conducting External Evaluation 2.0 on the 413th Contracting support Brigade Jan. 23 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Greenman is a contracting officer with the 413th CSB, and Rogers is the 411th CSB commander.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 16:08
|Photo ID:
|8210310
|VIRIN:
|240123-A-CZ274-1001
|Resolution:
|391x390
|Size:
|94.36 KB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 413th CSB tests readiness while providing contracting support to Pacific, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
