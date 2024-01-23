413th CSB tests readiness while providing contracting support to Pacific

Maj. John Greenman (413th CSB) conducts a detailed operations plan brief to Col. Anthony Rogers and Army Contracting Command Operations Directorate members conducting External Evaluation 2.0 on the 413th Contracting support Brigade Jan. 23 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Greenman is a contracting officer with the 413th CSB, and Rogers is the 411th CSB commander.

