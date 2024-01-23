DOE Announces AFFECT Grants for Two NAVFAC Southeast Projects

In a significant development aimed at advancing energy conservation technologies, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded grants to two critical Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast projects. The first phase of the grants, provided through the Assisting Federal Facilities with Energy Conservation Technologies (AFFECT) program, was announced on January 17.



Naval Submarine Base (NSB) Kings Bay, Georgia, and Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mid-South, located in Millington, Tennessee, emerged as the deserving recipients of these grants, marking a pivotal moment for both installations. The AFFECT program, known for its commitment to enhancing energy efficiency across federal facilities, has recognized the strategic importance of these projects in furthering sustainable practices.



“AFFECT grants are game changers for third party financed energy projects in the Southeast,” said NAVFAC Southeast Energy Management Division Director Ryan Howard. “With lower utility rates relative to the rest of the country, AFFECT grants provide opportunities to augment project generated energy savings and include scope that improves energy resiliency and reliability.”



NSB Kings Bay, a crucial hub for the U.S. Navy's submarine fleet, is set to implement cutting-edge energy conservation technologies through an Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) supported by the grant. The funding will contribute to advancements that align with the Department of Defense's broader sustainability goals.



“As the ESPC project unfolds, NSB Kings Bay is poised to emerge not only as a strategic naval base but also as a model for sustainable energy practices, paving the way for a greener and more resilient future,” said NSB Kings Bay Public Works Officer Cmdr. James Dohm.



The initiative aims to reduce the site's current fossil fuel and natural gas consumption by electrifying the central thermal plant. The electric boiler will primarily generate Medium Temperature Hot Water Boilers (MTHW) during off-peak periods, ensuring more efficient and lower-emission electricity production compared to the average.



Additionally, the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) will facilitate load management, strategically reducing demand during on-peak events when electricity production is costlier and environmentally taxing. This transition aims to cut the federal government's greenhouse gas emissions by 65% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.



NSA Mid-South, serving as a key support facility for the Navy, will utilize the AFFECT grant to bolster its energy conservation efforts through a Utility Energy Service Contract (UESC). This involves adopting innovative technologies and practices to diminish environmental impact while optimizing operational efficiency.



The project aims to update infrastructure and enhance resilience during power outages. AFFECT funding will reduce overall energy usage, lower NSA Mid-South's carbon footprint, and bring the entire base closer to net-zero. Currently, the project supports 4 megawatts (MW) of on-site solar panels and a 1.5 MW/3-megawatt hour (MWh) battery system for one of the installation’s facilities. The goal is to extend battery support to 4 hours with up to 6 MW of solar panels and a 1.5 MW/6 MWh battery system, including improvements to the HVAC system and chiller plant. The initiative aims to replace 18% of the site's current grid electricity with on-site renewable sources such as solar panels and batteries.



The grants underscore the DOE's commitment to fostering sustainability within the military infrastructure. By investing in these projects, the department aims to demonstrate the importance of integrating energy-efficient solutions into the operations of federal facilities.



"We are truly grateful for the Department of Energy's recognition and support. These grants mark a pivotal moment for NSB Kings Bay and NSA Mid-South," said NAVFAC Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Miguel Dieguez. "As we embark on these projects, we eagerly anticipate the positive changes they will bring. The incorporation of state-of-the-art energy conservation measures demonstrates our commitment to creating a more sustainable and efficient future for these crucial naval installations."

