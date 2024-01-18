19 OMRS Airman nominated for 2023 GEICO Military Service Award

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. – Senior Airman Danielle Ziemba, 19th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineer technician, was recently nominated as the Air Force’s 2023 Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO) Military Service Award recipient.



The GEICO Military Service Awards honor one currently serving enlisted member from each of the six Armed Services and the National Guard for their achievements and contributions on-duty and off-duty for their military and civilian communities.



A crucial element in Ziemba's success stems from her extensive history of service. This includes becoming Little Rock Air Force Base’s First Four Council President, where she skillfully guided 620 peers through 12 professional development seminars and organized three dorm resident events.



“I have always had a passion for leading,” said Ziemba. “Serving as president presented itself as an opportunity to blend my passion for leadership with a sense of purpose, ensuring that every ounce of dedication and effort exerted into this role would be channeled to directly benefit Airmen and the community.”



Leading an 18-person team, Ziemba played a pivotal role in restocking the food pantry for the Feed the Veterans organization, the sole veteran-dedicated pantry in all of Arkansas, underscoring her dedication to improving the well-being of those around her.



Reflecting on these efforts, Ziemba expressed, “witnessing positive transformations within our community and among fellow Airmen, observing individuals grow, collaborate, and achieve together, fueled by a shared vision, brings me immense fulfillment. It was an honor to contribute to enhancing the culture of possibility.”



Ziemba’s other initiatives included collaborating with seven non-profit organizations, leading 212 volunteers through 110 hours of community service, and spearheading three fundraisers for tornado relief.



For her contributions, Ziemba was also presented the United States Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing her remarkable devotion of over 5,000 volunteer hours throughout her life.



Her commitment to excellence extends beyond the call of duty and she continuously inspires others to follow in her footsteps. Embracing the motto "Be Worthy," Ziemba truly embodies the meaning of dedicated service.

