Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19 OMRS Airman nominated for 2023 GEICO Military Service Award

    19 OMRS Airman nominated for 2023 GEICO Military Service Award

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Danielle Ziemba, 19th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineer technician, poses for a photo at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 22, 2024. Ziemba was recently nominated as the Air Force’s 2023 Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO) Military Service Award recipient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 11:13
    Photo ID: 8209776
    VIRIN: 240122-F-EM058-1004
    Resolution: 2596x1731
    Size: 567.14 KB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19 OMRS Airman nominated for 2023 GEICO Military Service Award, by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    19 OMRS Airman nominated for 2023 GEICO Military Service Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    selfless service
    award
    GEICO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT