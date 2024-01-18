Sailor in the Spotlight – OS1 Anna-Malia Benjamin

Story by Machinery Repairman 2rd Class Timothy Rector, Naval Air Station Sigonella Public Affairs



NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 19, 2024) – Operations Specialists 1st class Anna-Malia Benjamin, 23, from Marina, California, has been a member of Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe, Detachment Maritime Ashore Support Team (CNE DET MAST) for more than a year. She joined the Navy in November 2017, with a desire to support her family, go to school and travel the world.



“Serving to me means to sacrifice everything for the ones you love,” said Benjamin. “Our families back at home are entrusting their safety to those who took the oath. As time goes on in the military, the people we meet and work closely with start to become our family too. We take the burden upon ourselves do everything in our power to keep those people safe.”



As an Operations Specialist, Benjamin’s job is to process, display, evaluate, and disseminate information and intelligence. CNE DET MAST tracks everything in and above the water. Benjamin also gives recommendations to the Officer of the Deck for course and speed to ensure the safety of the crew and the ship. In addition to her duties as an Operations Specialist, she holds two collateral duties in her command. Benjamin is a one of two SAPR Victim Advocates as well as one of two Assistant Command Fitness Leader.



“With both of my collaterals, they give me the ability to help people, which I find the most satisfaction in,” said Benjamin. “My favorite part about being an OS is hunting other vessels. On deployment or during exercises, I get a rush of excitement in being able to use the knowledge I have gained from my peers and reading pubs”



OS1’s proudest accomplishment in her time in the Navy was making first class in five years, which the average for Operation Specialist is 8-10 years.



“[Making first] proved to me that the evolutions I took part in, the training I gave and the studying paid off,” said Benjamin. “My previous command [made me work hard,] and at the time I was ungrateful to them, but I wouldn’t be where I am without all of their help.”



Benjamin is very passionate about helping her family and sailors as well as learning and growing as an Operations Specialist and a Sailor.



In her spare time Benjamin enjoys crocheting and making blankets. Her favorite part about being in Sicily is the cheap travel around Europe.



Naval Air Station Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, logistical and advanced logistical support to U.S. and other NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command.

