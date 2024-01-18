Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BUMED FORCM Mangaran visits Medical Education and Training Campus

    BUMED FORCM Mangaran visits Medical Education and Training Campus

    Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Jan. 24, 2024) – Force Master Chief...... read more read more

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Story by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Jan. 24, 2024) – Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran, director, Hospital Corps, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), joined by Master Chiefs Hospital Corpsman Hansen LaFoucade, deputy director, Hospital Corps and Leslie Giuy, lead hospital corpsman planner, met with leadership and academic staff of the Defense Health Agency’s (DHA) Medical Training and Education Campus (METC).

    After receiving a briefing, Mangaran and his team toured facilities at Heritage and Freedom Halls.

    METC is a leader in military medical education with over 48 academic programs in various medical specialties.

    With 48 medical programs, and 16,500 graduates a year, METC is a state-of-the-art Department of Defense (DoD) healthcare education campus that trains enlisted medical personnel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 21:06
    Story ID: 462387
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Hometown: DUBUQUE, IA, US
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BUMED FORCM Mangaran visits Medical Education and Training Campus, by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    BUMED FORCM Mangaran visits Medical Education and Training Campus
    BUMED FORCM Mangaran visits Medical Education and Training Campus
    BUMED FORCM Mangaran visits Medical Education and Training Campus
    BUMED FORCM Mangaran visits Medical Education and Training Campus
    BUMED FORCM Mangaran visits Medical Education and Training Campus

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    BUMED
    Defense Health Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT