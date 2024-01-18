BUMED FORCM Mangaran visits Medical Education and Training Campus

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Jan. 24, 2024) – Chief Hospital Corpsman Lika Brooks, of Honolulu, a biomedical instructor assigned to Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC), gives a tour of facilities at the Defense Health Agency’s (DHA) Medical Training and Education Campus (METC) to Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran, director, Hospital Corps, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED). METC is a leader in military medical education with over 48 academic programs in various medical specialties. With 48 medical programs, and 16,500 graduates a year, METC is a state-of-the-art Department of Defense (DoD) healthcare education campus that trains enlisted medical personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NMFSC Public Affairs/Released)

