Michigan Army National Guard Enhances Armories through Gov. Whitmer's Transformative Initiative

Courtesy Photo | State representatives and members of the Michigan Army National Guard cut a ceremonial...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | State representatives and members of the Michigan Army National Guard cut a ceremonial ribbon at the Albion Armory in Albion, Mich., December 8, 2023. The Albion Armory is one of 33 Michigan Army National Guard armories throughout the state to receive upgrades to the facility over a five-year span. The Michigan armories are receiving upgrades to offer more equality to women soldier serving withing the National Guard. The upgrades to the facilities include adding bathrooms and shower facilities as well as lactation rooms. (Michigan Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bethany Rizor) see less | View Image Page

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Army National Guard has completed work on nine armories across the state, upgrading the facilities to better accommodate the needs of the increasing number of female soldiers who are serving in the Guard. The work is being funded by nearly $110 million in state and federal dollars, spearheaded by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, which will eventually pay for upgrades at a total of 33 armories.



"These upgrades represent a crucial step in ensuring our Armories are equipped to support the diverse needs of our servicewomen,” said Major Gen. Paul D. Rogers, director of the Michigan Dept. of Military and Veterans Affairs and the Adjutant General for the Michigan National Guard. “Gov. Whitmer's investment will have a lasting impact on the readiness and well-being of our forces."



The work is being done as part of the Armory Transformation Initiative, which Whitmer has made one of her administration’s priorities. The initiative combines more than $50 million from the state and more than $55 million from federal sources to bolster Michigan’s military infrastructure. As governor, Whitmer serves as commander in chief of the combined Michigan Army and Air National Guard.



The nine completed modernized armories are in Grand Ledge, Grayling, Traverse City, Ypsilanti, Albion, Kalamazoo, Ishpeming, Gladstone, and Saginaw. Maj. Gen. Rogers noted that local contractors were utilized at each of the armory projects, ensuring quality work and bolstering local economies by investment dollars within the state.



Upgrades to the armories included renovated bathrooms, showers, and lactation rooms for women Soldiers. The enhancements were essential to provide a more conducive and inclusive environment for all service members, Maj. Gen. Rogers said.



In 2024, the initiative will target an additional seven armories for upgrades, including facilities in Big Rapids, Sault Ste Marie, Jackson, Bay City, Port Huron, Grayling, and Detroit. The total investment in these projects is budgeted at $36 million. An additional 17 armories are scheduled for renovation over the next several years, with construction award total of $25.5 million in contracts expected by 2025.



The work at the armories comes on the heels of recent expansion and upgrade work at Michigan Air National Guard facilities in Alpena County and Macomb County.



“Governor Whitmer's investment underscores Michigan's commitment to maintaining a robust and modern military infrastructure,” said State Representative Julie Rogers, member of the House Military, Veterans and Homeland Security Committee. “These efforts ensure vital facilities that meet the needs of both our service men and women are brought up to date and made available for those willing to serve. Lactation rooms, upgraded showers and locker rooms, and an increase in capacity for facilities for our service women were overdue, and I am delighted to see these improvements being made.”



The Michigan National Guard operates 40 state- and federally-owned armories throughout the state of Michigan, where Guard units conduct local training during monthly training assemblies. The state also operates three Air National Guard locations, major Army training centers near Grayling and Battle Creek, and a state headquarters facility in Lansing.



For more information on the Michigan National Guard, visit minationalguard.dodlive.mil/