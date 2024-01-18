Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Albion Armory Ribbon Cutting

    ALBION, MI, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Michigan National Guard

    State representatives and members of the Michigan Army National Guard cut a ceremonial ribbon at the Albion Armory in Albion, Mich., December 8, 2023. The Albion Armory is one of 33 Michigan Army National Guard armories throughout the state to receive upgrades to the facility over a five-year span. The Michigan armories are receiving upgrades to offer more equality to women soldier serving withing the National Guard. The upgrades to the facilities include adding bathrooms and shower facilities as well as lactation rooms. (Michigan Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bethany Rizor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Michigan Army National Guard Enhances Armories through Gov. Whitmer's Transformative Initiative

