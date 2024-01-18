State representatives and members of the Michigan Army National Guard cut a ceremonial ribbon at the Albion Armory in Albion, Mich., December 8, 2023. The Albion Armory is one of 33 Michigan Army National Guard armories throughout the state to receive upgrades to the facility over a five-year span. The Michigan armories are receiving upgrades to offer more equality to women soldier serving withing the National Guard. The upgrades to the facilities include adding bathrooms and shower facilities as well as lactation rooms. (Michigan Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bethany Rizor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2023 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 12:35 Photo ID: 8208522 VIRIN: 231208-F-UJ487-5771 Resolution: 1353x907 Size: 304.21 KB Location: ALBION, MI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Albion Armory Ribbon Cutting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.