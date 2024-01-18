Meet Your Recruiter – Staff Sgt. Dustin Blasengame

Photo By Emily Berard-Boutte | Corinth, Miss. —— Staff Sgt. Dustin Blasengame, a native of Star City, Arkansas,...... read more read more Photo By Emily Berard-Boutte | Corinth, Miss. —— Staff Sgt. Dustin Blasengame, a native of Star City, Arkansas, took over leadership of Tupelo Recruiting Company’s Corinth Station with seven years recruiting experience already under his belt. After recruiting in both Arkansas and Missouri, Blasengame looks forward to bringing his Army experience to north Mississippi. “I get to help young men and women find their calling and travel the world,” Blasengame said. “I want everyone to feel comfortable talking with me and know that I have their best interest in mind and will do everything I can to help them find their dream career within the Army.” (Photo credit Staff Sgt. Blasengame) see less | View Image Page

Corinth, Miss. —— Staff Sgt. Dustin Blasengame, a native of Star City, Arkansas, took over leadership of Tupelo Recruiting Company’s Corinth Station with seven years recruiting experience already under his belt.



After recruiting in both Arkansas and Missouri, Blasengame looks forward to bringing his Army experience to north Mississippi.



“I get to help young men and women find their calling and travel the world,” Blasengame said. “I want everyone to feel comfortable talking with me and know that I have their best interest in mind and will do everything I can to help them find their dream career within the Army.”



Blasengame originally enlisted as an Apache Helicopter Mechanic (15Y) where his job was to conduct safety tests and preventive checks to make sure all helicopters were safe and ready to fly. He deployed to Afghanistan in 2013 as part of Operation Enduring Freedom. It was this overseas deployment that he counts as his greatest accomplishment in the Army so far.



“The experience of working on helicopters in a combat environment is a lot different than at home; you have to be ready for anything to keep them in the air,” Blasengame said. “Second, the culture shock of being there and seeing firsthand that what you are doing is making a difference. It will forever be one of the greatest things I’ve had the pleasure of doing.”



Enlistment in the Army changed his life tremendously and extended Blasengame’s network of friends and colleagues around the globe.



“I’ve met so many different people, all from different walks of life. That’s why I joined, to be a part of something bigger and better, and I accomplished that through the Army.” Blasengame said.



When not recruiting, Blasengame is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys traveling to new locations to test his skills fishing different waterways.



For more information about career opportunities and benefits in the U.S. Army, contact dustin.t.blasengame.mil@army.mil , (662)-561-3939, or visit him at the Corinth Recruiting Station at 1687 Virgina Lane, Corinth, MS 38824.

