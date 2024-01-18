Army & Air Force Exchanges Help the Girl Scouts of USA Deliver Sweet Treats to Troops Overseas

Photo By Keiana Holleman | Troops of a feather work together! The Exchange delivered more than 228,000 boxes of...... read more read more Photo By Keiana Holleman | Troops of a feather work together! The Exchange delivered more than 228,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies in partnership with the Girl Scouts of the USA—giving troops in Europe, Cuba, Korea, Japan and other countries abroad a taste of home. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is bringing a taste of home to service members and their families overseas by delivering more than 228,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies.



Girl Scouts of the USA councils at 40 military installations received the cookies in January to sell at booths in front of participating Exchange stores in Germany, Korea, Japan, Saipan and other countries beginning Feb. 2.



“The Exchange’s role in this initiative demonstrates our commitment to boosting the morale of our troops and their families,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “There are many moving parts in delivering the cookies, and the Exchange is honored to support these efforts and help military children who are in Girl Scouts have a fun experience.”



For more than 20 years, the Exchange has partnered with the Girl Scouts of the USA to bring a taste of home to troops and their families during the annual cookie campaign. The Exchange and Girl Scout councils at installations overseas start the order, shipping and delivery process in October to prepare for the February-March selling season.



Shoppers can purchase cookies at booths in participating PXs, BXs and other locations on installations overseas. Shoppers can contact their local Exchange to learn more.



