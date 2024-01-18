YPG encourages use of ArMA app to submit service orders

Courtesy Photo | The Army Maintenance Application known as ArMA is for non-emergency situations,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army Maintenance Application known as ArMA is for non-emergency situations, maintenance repairs, including plumbing, electrical, HVAC, among others for Army/government buildings and infrastructure. see less | View Image Page

Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) and its higher headquarters the Army Test and Evaluation Command, is encouraging civilians and Soldiers to utilize the Army Maintenance Application (ArMA) to streamline the process for repairs and maintenance.



The Army Materiel Command and Army Installation Management Command launched ArMA in 2021. Initially at YPG it was being used to enable Soldiers to submit barracks maintenance requests from the convenience of their phone or computer.



Recently there’s a push to have civilians use ArMA to report building and infrastructure issues.



Sarah Crump, a Program Analyst in the YPG Facilities department explains, “This online resource allows users to submit service order requests, including photos, from any smartphone or computer (CAC is not required).”



At that point the Shearwater service desk clerk will verify the request is an actual service order, and then put it into the system. ArMA makes the process much more convenient and transparent.



“It also tracks the progress of the request as it goes through the DPW system and provides technician feedback about the support provided,” tells Crump.



ArMA is for non-emergency situations, maintenance repairs, including plumbing, electrical, HVAC, among others. If a user has an emergency maintenance issue related to life, health, and safety, they need to call Directorate of Public Works (DPW) at YPG for immediate support.



Another caveat is that ArMA is for Army/government buildings and infrastructure.

Desert Oasis housing at YPG is privatized, and ran by Michael's Military Housing so repairs for upper and lower housing cannot be requested through the app.



Crump also points out, “ArMA is exclusively for repair and maintenance requests. Other types of requests (ground support, fuel, custodial, etc.) are still submitted via the internal YPG service request site.”



If you have any questions about ArMA or repairs and maintenance around YPG, reach out to DPW at 928-328-2060.