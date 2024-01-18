The Army Maintenance Application known as ArMA is for non-emergency situations, maintenance repairs, including plumbing, electrical, HVAC, among others for Army/government buildings and infrastructure.
YPG encourages use of ArMA app to submit service orders
YPG encourages use of ArMA app to submit service orders
