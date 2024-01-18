Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Secretary of the Navy visits USEUCOM headquarters

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven Basham, U.S. European Command deputy commander, hosted

    GERMANY

    01.22.2024

    Story by Capt. Edward Benedictus 

    U.S. European Command   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven Basham, U.S. European Command deputy commander, hosted U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro during a visit to the command’s Stuttgart, Germany, headquarters Jan. 22, 2024.

    As part of the visit, the two leaders discussed efforts to train and fight with Allies and partners to support NATO, counter transnational threats, defend the U.S. homeland forward, and strengthen security relationships in Europe.

    In addition to meeting with USEUCOM senior leaders, Del Toro led all-hands events at both Patch and Panzer Barracks. During the events the secretary met with U.S. Navy and Marine personnel working for both USEUCOM and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa to take questions and recognize their service.

    U.S Naval Forces Europe-Africa, another of USEUCOM’s functional components and the focal-point of discussions, will participate in Exercise Joint Warrior as part of NATO's Steadfast Defender exercise series in late February. The exercise will be conducted alongside U.K. Allies to demonstrate U.S. commitment to NATO and interoperability with Allies. Exercise Steadfast Defender 2024 will be the largest NATO exercise in decades, with participation from approximately 90,000 forces from all 31 Allies and our strong partner Sweden.

