U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven Basham, U.S. European Command deputy commander, hosted U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro during a visit to the command’s Stuttgart, Germany, headquarters Jan. 22, 2024.



As part of the visit, the two leaders discussed efforts to train and fight with Allies and partners to support NATO, counter transnational threats, defend the U.S. homeland forward, and strengthen security relationships in Europe.



In addition to meeting with USEUCOM senior leaders, Del Toro led all-hands events at both Patch and Panzer Barracks. During the events the secretary met with U.S. Navy and Marine personnel working for both USEUCOM and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa to take questions and recognize their service.



U.S Naval Forces Europe-Africa, another of USEUCOM’s functional components and the focal-point of discussions, will participate in Exercise Joint Warrior as part of NATO's Steadfast Defender exercise series in late February. The exercise will be conducted alongside U.K. Allies to demonstrate U.S. commitment to NATO and interoperability with Allies. Exercise Steadfast Defender 2024 will be the largest NATO exercise in decades, with participation from approximately 90,000 forces from all 31 Allies and our strong partner Sweden.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2024 Date Posted: 01.23.2024 05:08 Story ID: 462243 Location: DE Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Secretary of the Navy visits USEUCOM headquarters, by CPT Edward Benedictus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.