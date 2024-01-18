U.S. Secretary of the Navy visits USEUCOM headquarters

U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro leads an all-hands event at Patch Barracks during a visit to the U.S. European Command headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, on Jan. 22, 2024. In addition to meeting with U.S. Navy and personnel supporting USEUCOM, Del Toro met with U.S. European Command leadership to discuss support to NATO and strengthening security relationships in Europe.

