    U.S. Secretary of the Navy visits USEUCOM headquarters

    GERMANY

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Daugherty 

    U.S. European Command   

    U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro leads an all-hands event at Patch Barracks during a visit to the U.S. European Command headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, on Jan. 22, 2024. In addition to meeting with U.S. Navy and personnel supporting USEUCOM, Del Toro met with U.S. European Command leadership to discuss support to NATO and strengthening security relationships in Europe.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 05:34
    VIRIN: 240122-A-TG353-5218
    Location: DE
    Secretary of the Navy
    U.S. European Command

