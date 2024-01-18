U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro leads an all-hands event at Patch Barracks during a visit to the U.S. European Command headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, on Jan. 22, 2024. In addition to meeting with U.S. Navy and personnel supporting USEUCOM, Del Toro met with U.S. European Command leadership to discuss support to NATO and strengthening security relationships in Europe.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 05:34
|Photo ID:
|8206782
|VIRIN:
|240122-A-TG353-5218
|Resolution:
|5029x3279
|Size:
|14.26 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Secretary of the Navy visits USEUCOM headquarters, by SSG Aaron Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Secretary of the Navy visits USEUCOM headquarters
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT