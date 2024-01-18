M&FRC hosts open house, showcases available services

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. – The Military and Family Readiness Center hosted an open house at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 11, 2024.



The M&FRC displayed multiple tables at the Walter’s Community Center, allowing Airmen and their families to view the programs and services offered to them, find out where they are located, and gain insight on how these programs can better their everyday lives.



The M&FRC serves as a one-stop information and referral center and is the cornerstone of the Team Little Rock family support system. They assist Airmen and their families through proactive, preventive, and remedial services that foster self-sufficiency and sustain the personal and family readiness of the Total Force.



The center underwent a name change in 2022 from the Airmen and Family Readiness Center to the Military Family Readiness Center. The open house served as an opportunity to remind members of Team Little Rock that the M&FRC still provides the same support to them and their families even under a different name.



“The M&FRC has always serviced all branches of service and their families, so the name change came as a result of trying to help the masses understand that services and workshops are available for more than just Airmen and their families,” said Brandy Hite, 19th Force Support Squadron community readiness specialist. “Inclusiveness was the key to the change.”



Services and programs provided by the M&FRC include employment and career support, the Exceptional Family Member Program, leadership consultations, life coaching, deployment readiness, personal financial management, relocation assistance, and much more.



For a full list of services and more information, visit: https://www.littlerock.af.mil/Helping-Agencies/Military-and-Family-Readiness-Center/.

