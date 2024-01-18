The Military and Family Readiness Center (M&FRC) hosted an open house at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 11, 2023. The M&FRC displayed multiple tables at the Walter’s Community Center, allowing Airmen and their families to view the programs and services offered to them, find out where they are located, and gain insight on how these programs can better their everyday lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)

Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.22.2024 by A1C Saisha Cornett