Do you have feedback for USAG Italy leadership? Use the Interactive Customer Evaluation (ICE) comment card system! This is a great way to voice any concerns, point out issues that need to be addressed, or to compliment people and organizations for what they’re doing well.



Here’s how to use the ICE system at Camp Darby:



1. Visit ice.disa.mil

2. Search for “Camp Darby”

3. Pick the category that includes the service you’d like to comment on

4. Fill out the comment card

5. Submit



Here are a few things to keep in mind when submitting an ICE comment:



• You do not need to wait for an issue to worsen to submit a comment, but it is a good idea to ensure that it is an ongoing issue and not a one-time occurrence.

• Remember, ICE comments are for positive feedback too! They are a great way to ensure that what’s going well continues to go that way.

• When you alert leadership to a problem, also offer suggestions on how they can fix it.



Remember, the ICE system is a way to have your voice and priorities heard. It alerts leadership when a problem needs to be fixed or when someone is doing an exceptionally good job. Don’t miss the opportunity to communicate so that those in charge know what needs to be resolved and what is already going right.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2024 Date Posted: 01.22.2024 05:58 Story ID: 462158 Location: IT Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Be heard: How to send an ICE comment to USAG Italy leadership, by Andrea Culletto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.