Photo Story: January 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy

Training operations are shown at Fort McCoy, Wis., in January 2024.



During January 2024, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy to start off 2024.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



