Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    January 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 18 of 21]

    January 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Training operations are shown at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Jan. 18, 2024. During January 2024, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy to start off 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.20.2024 23:30
    Photo ID: 8204573
    VIRIN: 240118-A-OK556-3495
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 10.61 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, January 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 21 of 21], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    January 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    January 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    January 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    January 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    January 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    January 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    January 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    January 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    January 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    January 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    January 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    January 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    January 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    January 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    January 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    January 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    January 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    January 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    January 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    January 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy
    January 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Photo Story: January 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army training
    training
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT